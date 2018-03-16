Alberta Environment and Parks and Alberta Health Services announced Friday that new orders had been issued, in an effort to protect residents living near the old Domtar treatment plant site off of Yellowhead Trail.

Officials said recent soil sampling in uninhabited and unremediated portions of the former Domtar wood processing plant north of Yellowhead Train, near Hermitage Road, had shown dioxins, furans and polyaromatichydrocarbons in some samples.

In large amounts, or through long-term exposure, these chemicals can have adverse health impacts on humans.

The province said no contaminants have been found in nearby residential areas, and it’s not believed to be an immediate risk to the public – but the province has ordered the owners and developers of the site to fence of the site to minimize any potential risk.

In addition, Alberta Environment and Parks is directing the companies, 1510837 Alberta Ltd. and Cherokee Canada Inc., and former owner Domtar, to carry out additional environmental sampling, and to come up with a plan to remove contamination and conduct human health risk assessments.

The orders also impact a greenbelt, now owned by the City of Edmonton, located southeast of the site.

The province said it was also ordering testing and analysis of soil in nearby communities, and if unsafe chemical levels are found, further action would be taken.

Officials said letters outlining the province’s plans had been sent to the approximately 140 homes in the area.

