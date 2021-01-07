EDMONTON -- The person who organized a rally to protest the U.S. election results on the day pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., was charged under the Public Health Act.

On Wednesday, Mounties responded to a protest of about 30 people at the corner of Ross Street and 49 Avenue at noon.

RCMP say the gathering violated Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions and charged the person who organized it.

That person is scheduled to appear in court April 28.

The rally wrapped up at 3 p.m.