EDMONTON -- Lawyers for the provincial and federal governments will present arguments on the third and final day of hearings on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax.

The two sides have been arguing in the Alberta Court of Appeal this week with the province challenging the tax, scheduled to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, while Ottawa defends it.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for the federal government argued that the climate crisis is a matter of national and global importance that can't be fixed alone on the provincial level.

A national standard on greenhouse gas emissions "is a matter of national concern that only Parliament can address," Sharlene Telles-Langdon said.

A day earlier, lawyers for the provincial government argued that a federal carbon tax is a tool that could erode provincial powers.

Attorney general lawyers for Ontario and Saskatchewan have also been involved with the hearings, presenting arguments to support Alberta's position.

A five-judge panel is overseeing the Appeal Court hearings.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream Wednesday's hearing beginning at 10 a.m.