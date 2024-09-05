Ottawa announces $1.1M for upgrades to Alberta apprenticeship programs

The federal government is providing more than $1 million in funding for three schools in Edmonton and north-central Alberta for apprenticeship programs.

Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre and Canada's minister of employment, workforce development and official languages, announced Thursday that Edmonton's Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), One Beauty Grande Prairie Inc. and Lac La Biche-based Portage College will receive a combined $1.1 million for projects under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy’s Investments in Training Equipment stream.

NAIT will receive $886,683 to purchase equipment for apprentices in construction, manufacturing and transportation;

One Beauty Grande Prairie will receive $149,980 to upgrade training equipment for hairstylists;

and Portage College will receive $131,979 for welding equipment.

"Investments in post-secondary apprenticeship training equipment from programs such as the Union Training and Innovation Program are vital for training the skilled trades professionals of today and the future," Laura Jo Gunter, president and chief executive officer of NAIT, said in a media release.

The federal government outlined in this year's budget plans for $90 million in funding for apprenticeships at small- and medium-sized businesses as well as $10 million for a skilled-trades program promoting careers.