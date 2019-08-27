The federal government has announced support to the tune of $18.1 million for the expansion of Edmonton's Francis Winspear Centre for Music.

The project will see a 3,800 square metre facility built to host cultural and art experiences, along with commercial events.

The centre will also feature a 550-seat performance venue whose seating can be changed into different room configurations, a YMCA daycare with 64 childcare spaces.

A space will also be dedicated to the Tommy Banks Centre for Musical Creativity.

"This critical infrastructure will allow an Edmonton and Canadian icon to expand its programming, to reach even more youth, and to embrace the space where arts and the digital world meet," said Rand Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Centre.

"The expanded Francis Winspear Centre for Music will inspire and delight Edmontonians, Albertans, and Canadians for decades to come. Bravo!"

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has called the Winspear Centre home since it opened in 1997.

The City of Edmonton agreed to lease the property to the Winspear with an agreement that the centre would be expanded on in the future. Design work began in 2009.

The City says it is ready to proceed now with plans in place for the $80-million project.

"This is a great example of all levels of government coming together to support an infrastructure project that will benefit the entire Edmonton Metropolitan Region," said Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson.

All three levels of government are giving cash for the project. In addition to $13 million in funding and a $13 million loan for parkade and commercial space, the City of Edmonton will launch a $17 million community capital campaign next spring.

The Alberta government chipped in $13 million as well, and $6 million was provided in renewal funding from all three governments.

Ottawa's $18-million contribution comes from the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.