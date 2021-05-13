EDMONTON -- Over $3.48 million in federal funding has been given to 28 different organizations across Alberta to help support Francophone culture and language programs.

MéIanie Joly, minister of official languages and economic development, said in a statement Thursday that the funding would help support Francophone institutions across Alberta.

"Canada's official-language minority communities are part of the social fabric of our country, made up of many small, dedicated organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our communities,” Joly said.

In addition, to the $3.48 million in funding for Francophone culture and programming, more than $3 million was announced Thursday to support École Saint-Vital in Beaumont and École des Quatre-Vents in Peace River, Alta.

That money will be invested in school infrastructure to help the needs of current and future students.

“In every part of Canada, official-language minority communities are working to keep their language and cultures relevant, strong and thriving,” parliamentary secretary Marie-France Lalonde said in a statement.

“Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, and ensuring access to services, resources, and cultural and language activities.”

Some of the organizations to receive funding included the Canadian Parents for French Alberta chapter, Cinemagine Society of Alberta, Francophone History Society of Alberta, and Francophone Sport Federation of Alberta.