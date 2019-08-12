Ottawa pledges $48M for Indigenous sports initiatives
Three-hundred Indigenous communities in Canada will benefit from the federal goverment's $50-million investment into sports initiatives.
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 7:57PM MDT
The federal government will give $48 million over five years to Indigenous sports initiatives across Canada.
Kirsty Duncan, the minister of science and sport, made the announcement in downtown Edmonton Monday. "It is about the power of sport. Sport brings us all together," she said.
Three-hundred communities will benefit.
Nearly $1 million will go to the Indigenous Sports Council of Alberta.