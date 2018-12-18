

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Canada’s energy industry will receive $1.6 billion from the federal government.

“When Alberta hurts, so does Canada,” Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said at NAIT Tuesday morning. Randy Boissonnault, liberal MP for Edmonton Centre, and Jim Carr, International Trade Diversification Minister, were also at the announcement.

The $1.6 billion is coming from four government investments focusing on creating jobs, diversifying the economy and supporting the growth of oil and gas small businesses.

“The jobs this sector produces must be protected, and they will be,” Carr said. “The workers in this sector are valued parts of our national economy, and critical to its longer term success.”

“Our focus is to make sure that Alberta’s oil and gas sector remains a source of well-paying jobs for middle class Canadians,” Sohi added.

Sohi also said the oil price differential issues Alberta is currently faces is not new, and that more pipelines to non-U.S. market will help mitigate the issue.

“The difficult time Alberta is facing is obviously being reflected in the demonstration of rallies that are being held throughout the province,” Sohi said. “My focus is to solve the problem, and we’re solving that problem by moving forward with the Trans Mountain expansion in the right way, and we’re taking the consultation that is necessary for Indigenous communities to meet our constitutional obligations.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is expected to comment on Ottawa’s $1.6 billion support in Calgary Tuesday.

