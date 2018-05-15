The prime minister, and the ministers of transportation and infrastructure were on hand Tuesday to announce a funding commitment to help pay for an underpass at the 50 Street rail crossing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Ministers Marc Garneau and Amarjeet Sohi, and City Councillor Ben Henderson made the announcement at City Hall Tuesday morning.

The city said planned improvements for 50 Street include widening the road to six lanes between 76 and 90 Avenue, and building an underpass to direct traffic below the CP Railway crossing north of the Sherwood Park Freeway, and replacing the bridge over the freeway.

The crossing is currently at-grade, and addressing the issues created by the crossing is a top priority for the City.

Tuesday’s announcement comes following funding announcements from the city and Alberta government.

“The CP rail tracks on 50th Street have been a long source of frustration for commuters in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region,” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation said in a statement. “We know traffic delays are frustrating and expensive. That’s why we are making this investment to get traffic moving safely and efficiently.”

Mayor Don Iveson is currently overseas, but posted a video on Twitter following the announcement.

I’ve been waiting 5 years to tweet this: NO MORE TRAIN �� WE’RE BUILDING A 50TH STREET OVERPASS! https://t.co/7C8glQiWw1 #yegtraffic #yegcc pic.twitter.com/A4XIvWvFFi — Don Iveson (@doniveson) May 15, 2018

Ottawa is contributing $39.8 million toward the project. The Alberta government has agreed to put up to $28.3 million to the project, with the City of Edmonton covering the rest. The project is expected to cost about $87.5 million in total.

The City is planning a public information session to share more details about widening 50 Street and the underpass on June 26 at The King’s University from 5 to 8 p.m.