Out-of-control wildfire forces evacuation of northern Alberta community

Chipewyan Lake in northern Alberta was evacuated Thursday night as an out-of-control wildfire burned toward the community.

The Alberta Emergency Alert for the community 450 kilometres north of Edmonton was issued at 10:21 p.m.

"There is out of control wildfire east of Chipewyan Lake," the alert read. "It is burning west towards the community. The wildfire threatens the only route in and out."

Residents were told to evacuate immediately and bring important documents and medications.

A reception centre was set up at the Lakeview Sports Centre, located at 102 Opportunity Dr in Wabasca-Desmarais.