EDMONTON -- An active wildfire is in Lac La Biche County is still burning out control a day after it prompted an emergency alert Thursday evening.

The fire remains active near Township Road 652 and Range Road 165 affecting traffic along Highway 855 and has prompted evacuation notices.

The fire didn't grow overnight but fire conditions are expected to increase throughout the day, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert update.

The area remains under an evacuation alert and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials in Lac La Biche County issued an emergency alert at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

“Avoid the area,” the emergency alert said.

“If you live in the area, prepare for possible evacuation.”

According to 511 Alberta, the fire is affecting both directions of traffic on Highway 855 near Township Road 165 and traffic north of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.

The official source for Alberta highway conditions said drivers should be prepared to stop and expect heavy smoke that could affect visibility.

“Drive with caution in the area, or choose an alternate route.”