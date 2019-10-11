

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market will continue to operate outdoors for a few more weekends, after a permit issue delayed the opening of the new indoor building on 97 Street.

Organizers had planned to hold an event celebrating the new building on Saturday, but have since announced that a permit issue between the city and the building’s owner has delayed the move.

Dieter Kuhlmann, president of the EDFM board, says the news came out of nowhere.

“All of a sudden one of the inspectors came in and told all the workers you have to drop all your tools,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

Kuhlmann says Thanksgiving is an important time for market customers and vendors.

“We thought this was the perfect weekend to start indoors.”

The market will operate on Saturdays and Sundays at the 97 Street location at 10305 97 Street as long as the weather is warm enough, with the exception of this weekend, when the market will only operate on Saturday.

Kuhlmann hopes the indoor market will be open in the next two weeks.