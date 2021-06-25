EDMONTON -- Outdoor pools in Edmonton are booking one week in advance as temperatures climb.

Shauna Graham, site coordinator and operations supervisor at Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool, says outdoor pools are in high demand.

“With the heat it’s been huge, every year when it gets hot we are in demand. People are coming out and enjoying it. It’s been awesome,” said Graham.

Outdoor pools operate at a 33 per cent capacity. Lane swim has a time limit of 30 minutes and public swimming is booked by one hour timeslots.

“As long as the temperatures continue to be above 30, people are getting in there as timeslots open,” she said.

Outdoor pools have a 15-minute break period where high-touch points such as lawn chairs can be sanitized. Masks are required when in line and when using the washroom.