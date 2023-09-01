Outdoor pools, spray parks to close this month

The City of Edmonton will begin to close its outdoor pools and spray parks next week.

Oliver, Borden and Fred Broadstock pools will close next Tuesday, and Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to close on Sept. 17, weather permitting, the city said on Friday.

The city will also close its 77 spray parks next week, between Tuesday and Friday.

"As the season draws to a close, our aquatics staff will be hard at work, ensuring our outdoor pools are safe and fun for Edmontonians next summer," said Shauna Graham, the city's site coordination and operations supervisor.

Mill Creek Outdoor Pool remained under construction this summer and it is anticipated to reopen next year.