EDMONTON -- A horse that was rescued after being trapped in frozen water for an estimated six hours will likely make a full recovery, her owner says.

"Everything is swollen, all her joints and muscles," Lexi's owner Natalia Teplova told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

"But the outlook is positive, so we are very much looking forward to her recovery."

Lexi was pulled out of freezing water Saturday afternoon by volunteers and firefighters.

She had been missing that morning. Teplova suspects she fell through thin ice at a body of water on the boarder's property in east Edmonton.

When Lexi was finally spotted, nearly fully submerged, Teplova said the animal looked barely alive.

"I was on basically on my knees holding her head and rubbing her and trying to do anything I can to stop her from closing her eyes and just sleeping away," the owner recalled.

With help from others at the boarding property and the fire department, a group was able to pull the horse out using a bobcat, chains and a sling.

"Her body was frozen so her joints, her legs, were upright, straight," Teplova said.

"Everybody was around her… rubbing, giving her massages and everything and she was unresponsive. She was just moaning and groaning a little bit."

A day after the close call, however, Lexi is swollen and sore, but recovering. Teplova has been taking her for short walks to increase her circulation and help the healing process.

"She can barely move. But (we're) so happy she's here, and so grateful for the help we got."

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson