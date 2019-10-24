The Edmonton Oilers look to overcome a sudden offensive drought when they take on the visiting Washington Capitals in NHL action tonight.

The Oilers (7-2-1) have just two goals in their last three games and are coming off back-to-back shutout losses

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Oilers currently sit in first place in the Pacific Division and are tied for first in the Western Conference with Colorado.

Washington is also off to a hot start this year, going 7-2-2 in 11 games and leading the league in goals scored with 41 tallies on the season.

The game will feature some of the highest-scoring players in the league this year.

Capitals defenceman John Carlson leads the NHL with 20 ponts this year, while Oilers phenoms Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are third and fourth in scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

With files from The Canadian Press