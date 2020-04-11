EDMONTON -- A man was arrested and charged with more than a dozen weapons related offences after a crash in Grande Prairie on Thursday.

Police said two members of the local RCMP detachment were responding to an unrelated call around 2 p.m. when they say a crashed vehicle at 121 Avenue near 100 Street. Witnesses told them a man involved in the crash had left the scene.

Officers located the man, who has been identified as Julio Da Costa, and arrested him for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. Da Costa was searched, and officers found two loaded guns.

Da Costa has been charged with:

Failure to stop after accident

Careless use of a firearm x2

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2

Carrying a concealed weapon x2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x2

Possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized x2

Possession of a firearm at unauthorized place x2

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle x2

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm without a licence x2

Failing to report finding a firearm

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

Da Costa is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.