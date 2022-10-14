'Over so fast': Alberta man killed in Las Vegas stabbing remembered by widow

Brent and Carmelita Hallett pose in this undated handout photo. A man from Alberta was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Vegas strip last week. Brent Hallet had been travelling the world with his wife Carmelita since April 2021, looking for their forever-home. Carmelita says that her husband loved Disneyland and was a kid at heart, but was also a gregarious old soul. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Carmelita Hallett Brent and Carmelita Hallett pose in this undated handout photo. A man from Alberta was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Vegas strip last week. Brent Hallet had been travelling the world with his wife Carmelita since April 2021, looking for their forever-home. Carmelita says that her husband loved Disneyland and was a kid at heart, but was also a gregarious old soul. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Carmelita Hallett

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island