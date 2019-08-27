Albertans are being reminded they are protected from legal ramifications as Good Samaritans if they come across a person who may be suffering a drug overdose.

RCMP are issuing the message after counting several instances over the past three years where bystanders appeared hesitant to call for help because they were scared of legal repercussions.

In the three years from January 2016 to December 2018, Alberta saw 1,971 opioid-related overdose deaths.

"Every overdose death is tragic, and many of these potential tragedies can be avoided if people who witness overdose situations seek emergency help promptly," RCMP said.

With police, Health Canada and the Chief Medical Officer of Health Alberta are reminding the public of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

The act protects people who experience or witness an overdose and call 911 or for emergency help, whether they stay at or leave the scene.

People can be protected from charges for possession of drugs or breaching conditions regarding pre-trial release, probation orders and conditional sentences or parole.

The act does not protect people from more serious offences, such as production and trafficking of drugs.

Others at the scene are also protected.

Anyone who witnesses an overdose is asked to call for emergency help and help in any way they can. That may mean administering the drug naloxone, first aid, CPR or staying with the person until emergency responders arrive.