The NDP’s overnight filibuster to protest changes to labour laws turned out to be one of the longest days in the Alberta legislature’s history.

NDP MLAs stalled the second reading of the UCP’s ‘Open for Business Act.’

“We believe it is very important to fight as hard as we can against this legislation because it hurts regular working people,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

Bill 2 was announced on May 27, 2019.

The act would roll back changes to banked overtime, holiday pay and includes a new $13 minimum wage for youth.

“We have been trying to raise the alarm that Bill 2 means a significant cut to overtime pay for Alberta’s working people. Our calculations show that on average, it could mean up to $2,500 taken out of the pockets of people who work overtime every 12 weeks,” said Notley.

The debate began around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and ended after 7 p.m. Thursday.