

CTV Edmonton





The Alberta NDP staged an overnight filibuster to protest changes to Alberta’s labour laws.

NDP MLAs are trying to stall the second reading of the bill, the United Conservative’s ‘Open for Business Act.’

Bill 2 was announced on May 27, 2019.

The act would roll back changes to banked overtime, holiday pay and includes a new $13 minimum wage for youth.

The debate began around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and as of 10 a.m. Thursday was still ongoing.

More details to come…