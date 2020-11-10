EDMONTON -- A home under construction in southwest Edmonton went up in flames Monday night.

The fire on Crawford Drive was reported around 10:45 p.m. and was under control within 20 minutes.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was out just after midnight.

Neighbours told CTV News Edmonton that workers had recently put up plywood.

No one was living in the house and there were no injuries.

The cost of damages is not yet known.