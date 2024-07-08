EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Overnight fire badly damages 2 southeast homes

    Crews work at the scene of a fire that destroyed two homes at 41 Street and 37 Avenue in southeast Edmonton overnight on July 7, 2024. (Matt Marshall / CTV News Edmonton) Crews work at the scene of a fire that destroyed two homes at 41 Street and 37 Avenue in southeast Edmonton overnight on July 7, 2024. (Matt Marshall / CTV News Edmonton)
    Two homes in southeast Edmonton were still standing Monday morning but with extensive damage from an overnight fire.

    The blaze at 41 Street and 37 Avenue was first reported at 11:49 p.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

    The first fire crews to arrive called a second alarm.

    As of 6:20 a.m., the fire had not yet been extinguished.

    No one was hurt, although one person was assessed by EMS at the scene.

    Investigators will be working at the scene later Monday. 

