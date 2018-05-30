Edmonton Fire Rescue said an early morning blaze in the city’s southwest that extensively damaged two homes was caused by a cigarette butt that had been tossed into a backyard planter.

Firefighters were called to the home on Melrose Crescent in the Macewan neighbourhood after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived minutes later to find the fire burning in two homes.

A total of six people, five from one of the homes, and one from the other, evacuated. An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said three people were seen by paramedics at the scene, but there were no serious injuries.

The fire was deemed to be under control before 4 a.m., and investigators were on the scene within the hour.

A total of five houses were damaged, two sustained extensive damage, while another three sustained heat damage as a result of the fire.

Edmonton Fire said heavy equipment has been ordered to tear down one of the two homes.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by a cigarette butt that was left in a backyard planter.