Overnight fire destroys house under construction in southwest Edmonton
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 5:57AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:31AM MST
The fire on Crawford Drive was reported before 11 p.m. on Monday night. (Courtesy: Kaylin Wor)
EDMONTON -- A home under construction in southwest Edmonton went up in flames Monday night.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a number of calls about a fire on Crawford Drive around 10:45 p.m. Nine units responded and the fire was under control within 20 minutes and out just after midnight.
According to EFRS, the home was a complete loss.
Exterior siding and window were damages on three neighbouring homes.
No one was living in the house and there were no injuries.
The damages are estimated to be $500,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.