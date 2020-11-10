EDMONTON -- A home under construction in southwest Edmonton went up in flames Monday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a number of calls about a fire on Crawford Drive around 10:45 p.m. Nine units responded and the fire was under control within 20 minutes and out just after midnight.

According to EFRS, the home was a complete loss.

Exterior siding and window were damages on three neighbouring homes.

No one was living in the house and there were no injuries.

The damages are estimated to be $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.