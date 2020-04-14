EDMONTON -- Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in an abandoned building in north Edmonton.

Fire crews arrived just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The old commercial building at 12844 Fort Road was boarded up. No people were inside at the time fo the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The fire spread to the exterior siding of the Fort Road Appliances building next door but crews were able to keep it from doing any damage.

Crews closed the road to south-bound traffic while they worked. The fire was declared out before 5 a.m. and the road was reopened.