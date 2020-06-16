EDMONTON -- Firefighters are working to pinpoint the cause of an overnight fire in southwest Edmonton.

Crews were called to the single-family home at 108 Street and 59 Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Smoke and flames were coming from the building. Officials say the fire was confined to the attic.

Two people inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control before midnight and declared out around 3:45 a.m.

The cause and the extent of the damages are not yet known.