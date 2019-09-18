Construction on the new Valley Line LRT bridge will be going around the clock beginning Wednesday.

The 24-hour schedule is part of an effort to make up for lost time, as the project is reportedly a year behind schedule.

TransEd says they are taking advantage of the weather before it gets too cold. Crews will be working on the Tawatins Bridge construction overnight Monday through Saturday for the next eight weeks.

The work will affect people living near the south river valley. Ryan Reimer lives in the area and says the noise and vibrations are noticeable.

"Anytime a project of this magnitude goes on and this close to a residential neighbouhood, it's not going to be positive," Reimer told CTV News Edmonton.

Wet weather and a mysterious concrete block discovered in the North Saskatchewan River in 2018 are being blamed for the delays.

TransEd is also warning about overnight work near the Muttart, on Sept. 19, 29 and for two weeks in October.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa.