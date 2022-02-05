Overnight truck rollover near McDougall Hill under investigation

Emergency crews responded to a truck rollover in downtown Edmonton on Saturday morning.

Edmonton fire and EMS told CTV News that a single truck rolled over after crashing into a barrier on McDougall Hill Road, near the Rossdale Road overpass, shortly after midnight.

Paramedics assessed the driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, for injuries at the scene, who was then turned over to the Edmonton Police Service.

As crews investigated and cleared the scene, downtown-bound traffic was diverted onto Grierson Hill Road.

CTV News reached out to EPS for more information.