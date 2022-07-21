Oversized load hits pedestrian bridge in Fort Saskatchewan causing traffic delays: RCMP

Oversized load hits pedestrian bridge in Fort Saskatchewan causing traffic delays: RCMP

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island