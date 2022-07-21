Oversized load hits pedestrian bridge in Fort Saskatchewan causing traffic delays: RCMP

A portion of Highway 15 has been reduced to one lane in Fort Saskatchewan after a pedestrian walkway was hit by an oversized load.

Police were called to the walkway at Highway 15 at Highway 21 around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a complaint about large chunks of concrete on the road.

Police determined an oversized load had hit the walkway, causing the damage.

Westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane as Mounties await a structural evaluation of the bridge. Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.