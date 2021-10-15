'Overwhelming, in a good sense': Beaumont bakery defying AHS booms in business
A bakery south of Edmonton was still cooking Friday - despite a provincial closure order - and owner Jen Foster said it was her busiest day ever.
Bake My Day had its food handling permit suspended by Alberta Health Services on Oct. 8.
The owner admitted she was refusing to check the vaccination status of patrons before serving them inside because she argues it’s not her business to do so.
Alberta's restrictions exempts program states that indoor dining is only allowed after proof of vaccination for each customer is checked by restaurant staff.
The bakery received thousands of messages of support online after CTV News Edmonton published the story Thursday.
“We’ve had a lineup running out the door all day since 10 a.m. this morning and we’ve been running out of everything, and we’ve been trying to restock and restock, so people don’t come disappointed. It's overwhelming, in a good sense,” Foster said.
The AHS order says the bakery broke COVID-19 orders related to capacity, masking and distancing, although the documents posted online did not specify exactly which rules were broken.
Foster had not heard back from AHS about the status of the order, but said she closed indoor dining to keep her takeout and delivery business going.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk
