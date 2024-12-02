Owner of Ardrossan gas station/restaurant property destroyed by fire plans to rebuild

The owner of a property that was the site of a Sunday fire that destroyed a gas station and restaurant east of Edmonton says he will rebuild it.

Clinton Alexander, who operates the Country Boyz Tempo gas station and leases the restaurant space, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday he has already set in motion through insurance the process to rebuild.

The building that houses both businesses on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday after a woman driving a vehicle crashed into the back of the building and severed a natural gas line, leading to an explosion. The property close to the Ardrossan townsite is 12 kilometres east of the junction of Anthony Henday Road and Highway 16.

Strathcona County fire crews answered the initial call of the gas leak just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. The explosion came 20 minutes later. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 1:07 p.m. No one was injured.

Crews battle a fire at the Tempo gas station near Ardrossan, 12 kilometres east of Edmonton, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)Alexander said the fire was "disheartening" but is glad no one was hurt.

"Things can be rebuilt ... we'll get it done and continue to be part of the community that has supported us so well for the years to come," he said, adding "the outpouring and support from the community has been absolutely wonderful."

An emotional George Akle, who has operated the Country Roads restaurant the last 24 years, told CTV News Edmonton it was hard to watch his business burn down "in front of (his) eyes."

He said he's working to help his now out-of-work employees at this time of year, around Christmas.

"It's not easy to live anymore. Everything is expensive," Akle said. "That's what makes me worry and upset about my staff, because my staff is a family -- I don't have 'staff'; I call them my family."

Akle said he's glad everyone was able to leave the building before the fire started.

"Everybody got out safe. That's the main thing," he said. "We can run a business, we can rebuild, and we get our customers back, but at least no one got hurt."

Alexander, who has owned the property for 25 years, said he has talked to Akle and aims to put a "plan of action" in place as soon as possible to begin the rebuilding process.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti