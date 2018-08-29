Three pit bulls that allegedly “tore apart” a bichon-poodle mix have been seized and their owner is facing charges.

The vicious attack happened on a property in Lavoy, Alberta on Sunday.

Mae MacDougall said the three loose dogs grabbed her dog, 10-year-old Mitzi, in their front yard.

Her husband, Hughie, tried to intervene and pull the three larger dogs off of Mitzi, but her injuries were too severe and she needed to be euthanized.

Hughie suffered deep cuts and required 32 stitches on his hand.

The pit bulls’ owner, MacDougall’s neighbour, is facing three counts of failing to keep a dangerous dog under control.

“I think he should be held responsible,” McDougall said. “He shouldn’t even be the owner of those dogs.”

The court will decide whether further action should be taken against the dogs.

“I’d like to have those dogs to be put down because I don’t want this to happen again,” MacDougall said.

The three dogs are under quarantine. Their owner is set to appear at the Vegreville Provincial Court on September 24.