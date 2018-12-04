

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The owner of a house that was destroyed by an explosion and fire Monday morning is thankful he was at his girlfriend’s during the incident.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the home, near 120 Avenue and 102 Street, around 11:35 a.m.

A neighbour’s cell-phone footage shows flames dancing out of the blown-out windows and door frame moments after the incident.

A day later, owner Sam DiPietro told CTV News he was thankful he wasn’t home Monday morning.

“This was a family home, a rental,” he said, explaining that he was in the middle of renovations.

“I just finished putting tiles in the back, and I was going to pour concrete slabs for my kitchen table and my kitchen counter.”

He was at the scene Tuesday to speak with investigators from both EFRS and the Edmonton Police Service, who are looking into the blast.

“I was sitting downstairs and heard a boom, and saw a fireball falling down below my windows,” said neighour Judy Bauer of Monday’s explosion.

She videotaped the aftermath of the explosion until fire crews arrived.

“The front door had blown, almost onto the boulevard. It was on the front sidewalk. All the windows were gone.”

Investigators are examining what might have caused the explosion, including a natural gas leak.

With files from David Ewasuk