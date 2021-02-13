EDMONTON -- Goodwill Alberta has confirmed that the owners of a package of historic photos, passports and documents has been found.

Goodwill first posted about the heirlooms on Friday.

The family that owned the documents didn’t want to speak to the media, but told Goodwill the package was accidentally donated while they were in the process of moving.

Goodwill has thanked Edmonton for their help in finding the owners of the heirlooms.