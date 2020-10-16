EDMONTON -- Police are looking for two people who attempted to steal a safe from the ATB in Czar, Alta.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They used what is believed to be an early 2000s silver or grey Dodge extended cab truck with a flat deck to get into the bank, and then tied a tow strap to the safe inside, police said.

They were able to get it out of the building, but were not able to get it onto the back of the truck.

Substantial damage was done to the front of the building because of the break-and-enter, but in the end no property was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Provost RCMP at 780-753-2215 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Czar is about 246 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.