Pair charged after traffic stop in Leduc results in rammed police cruiser, Wetaskiwin chase

RCMP arrested and charged two people with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon after a confrontation between the pair and police during a traffic stop in Leduc, a subsequent police chase to Wetaskiwin, and the use of a spike belt, a helicopter and K-9 support, ending in their arrests.

According to an RCMP media release on Friday, officers pulled over a Dodge pickup truck on Leduc's Capris Road on Tuesday at 7:22 p.m. following a report of a suspicious person.

During the stop, the driver of the truck, after pulling a firearm, rammed a police cruiser. An officer subsequently discharged his weapon and the truck fled the scene.

A short time later, RCMP said, officers in Wetaskiwin spotted the suspect truck and engaged in pursuit, leading police to use a spike belt to stop it.

Officers, with the help of helicopter support from the Edmonton police and a police dog, located and arrested the pair.

One of them was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained during the arrest, RCMP said.

Each of the men, a 24-year-old of no fixed address and a 20-year-old from Wetaskiwin, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and with fleeing from police. The 24-year-old man was also charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Both are in custody and will appear before court in Leduc later this month.