EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Pair charged after traffic stop in Leduc results in rammed police cruiser, Wetaskiwin chase

    RCMP generic Alberta
    Share

    RCMP arrested and charged two people with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon after a confrontation between the pair and police during a traffic stop in Leduc, a subsequent police chase to Wetaskiwin, and the use of a spike belt, a helicopter and K-9 support, ending in their arrests.

    According to an RCMP media release on Friday, officers pulled over a Dodge pickup truck on Leduc's Capris Road on Tuesday at 7:22 p.m. following a report of a suspicious person.

    During the stop, the driver of the truck, after pulling a firearm, rammed a police cruiser. An officer subsequently discharged his weapon and the truck fled the scene.

    A short time later, RCMP said, officers in Wetaskiwin spotted the suspect truck and engaged in pursuit, leading police to use a spike belt to stop it.

    Officers, with the help of helicopter support from the Edmonton police and a police dog, located and arrested the pair.

    One of them was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained during the arrest, RCMP said.

    Each of the men, a 24-year-old of no fixed address and a 20-year-old from Wetaskiwin, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and with fleeing from police. The 24-year-old man was also charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

    Both are in custody and will appear before court in Leduc later this month.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News