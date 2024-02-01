EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Pair charged with first-degree murder in Eastwood Park killing

    Edmonton police officers investigate the death of a man at Eastwood Park on Aug. 11, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police officers investigate the death of a man at Eastwood Park on Aug. 11, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Charges have been laid in a homicide that took place at a central Edmonton playground in the late summer.

    On Wednesday, 36-year-old Paul Everette Lawrence and 30-year-old Talsa Ashlee Cardinal were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Cardinal.

    Travis Cardinal, 33, was shot to death at the Eastwood Park playground around 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023.

    Edmonton Police Service said the three "were known to each other and known to police."

    The day of the shooting, investigators called the killing targeted.

    There were still families playing in the park when gunshots rang out that day.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News