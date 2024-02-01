Pair charged with first-degree murder in Eastwood Park killing

Charges have been laid in a homicide that took place at a central Edmonton playground in the late summer.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Paul Everette Lawrence and 30-year-old Talsa Ashlee Cardinal were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Cardinal.

Travis Cardinal, 33, was shot to death at the Eastwood Park playground around 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023.

Edmonton Police Service said the three "were known to each other and known to police."

The day of the shooting, investigators called the killing targeted.

There were still families playing in the park when gunshots rang out that day.