Pair charged with weapons, stolen property offences

Edmonton police on Friday charged two people with several offences following a March investigation into stolen vehicles and firearms on the city's south side.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a media release an investigation late that month at a residence near 105 Street and 38 Avenue resulted in the March 31 arrest of a 39-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued for a 37-year-old man.

Seized during the initial investigation were two stolen motorcycles worth about $13,500 and a 3D-printed handgun inside a trailer that bore a stolen licence plate, EPS said.

On April 23, EPS arrested the man suspected in the case near 143 Avenue and 80 Street. He was driving a stolen Honda Civic with a fraudulent vehicle identification number and was carrying a loaded handgun.

Two more firearms and additional ammunition were found by police inside the car.

EPS has charged the 37-year-old man with 21 offences, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, three counts of careless use and storage of a firearm, and two counts of knowingly possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The 39-year-old woman faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000.

The man's next court date is later this month while the woman returns to court in June.