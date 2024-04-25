Pair of men charged with second-degree murder in 2022 death

Two men, including one already in custody, have been charged with second-degree murder in a 2022 death.

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday in a media release detectives have charged Germaine Houle and Martin Dubitski in the 2022 death of Kyle Syryda, 39.

Investigators arrested and charged Dubitski, 40, on Wednesday after previously charging Houle, 37, on April 7. EPS said Dubitski was already in custody, having been charged last year with first-degree murder in a pair of homicides.

Syryda died on Dec. 7, 2022, in an apartment at 119 Avenue and 105 Street. Police found him injured at noon that day and he later died in the suite.