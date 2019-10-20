EDMONTON -- A pair of stabbings, just blocks and minutes apart, kept Edmonton Police Service officers busy Sunday night.

An EPS staff sergeant told CTV News Edmonton that both stabbings happened around 7 p.m., but investigators believed they were unrelated crimes.

One of the victims was helped by EPS and paramedics at the Petro-Canada station on 118 Avenue and 97 Street.

At the same time, officers and an ambulance were helping another victim at a low-rise apartment building at 118 Avenue and 102 Street.

Several police cruisers were at that scene and officers were seen going door to door to interview residents of the apartment.

Police said both victims had serious injuries but were in hospital in stable condition.

Police would not specify the gender of the victims, nor did they provide any information about suspects.