EDMONTON -- Dog lovers who use the Paisley off-leash park will have to find another place to take their furry friends for the next few weeks.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, the park will be closed to the public for maintenance.

Crews will be replacing sod, removing gravel, and refurbishing the agility and play equipment.

Those who need to find another park in the interim can do so on the city’s website.

The closure is expected to last until Oct. 23.