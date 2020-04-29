EDMONTON -- Patients in palliative care are now allowed in-person visits, in the last two weeks of their life. It's a change that one St. Albert woman is very happy to see.

Sharon Ryan spoke with CTV News after restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19. Her 90-year-old mother has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and is living in a Catholic hospice.

Visitors were banned from healthcare facilities unless the patient was at the end of their life.

Sharon was told at the time that her mother wasn't "close enough" to the end of her life, so she was not allowed in.

“We’re only allowed to see her in the last two hours of life, one at a time, with full PPE,” Sharon said. “But only God knows when we’re going to die.”

On Wednesday Alberta's top doctor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced changes to those visitation rules saying, "Individuals who are dying should have the opportunity to have loved ones by their side."

Only two people are allowed to visit a patient at a time, and physical distancing rules must be followed at all times.

It's a welcome change for Sharon, who says she'd really like to hug her mom, but just being in the same room is enough for her.

"I can't even explain in words... it's a really different feeling when you're in the same room as opposed to talking through a window," said Sharon. "And to calm her and help her on the emotional level to understand that her family is with her and we still love her."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman