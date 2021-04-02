EDMONTON -- Edmonton's annual Way of the Cross walk has been moved to an online event for the second time in as many years due to COVID-19 health precautions.

In a normal year, participants carry a large cross along a two kilometre route downtown.

"I think ultimately we are trying to affirm support and respect the dignity of the people who gather, concern for their health, a concern for the good of the community," said organizer Bob McKeon.

"As we approach this as people of faith gathering those values will be very much with us."

COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect for indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as for churches.

Video of this year's event can be seen on YouTube.