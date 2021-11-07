Pandemic nearly shutters 3 Royal Canadian Legion branches in Alberta

EDMONTON -

The COVID-19 pandemic took a massive toll on the 161 Royal Canadian Legion branches in Alberta, with three of them nearly being forced to close forever.

Public health restrictions cut off all major sources of revenue for legion branches as they could not rent out their spaces for events, open their canteens and bars, nor host sport programs.

This time last year, the Kingsway legion branch worried its lights would go out forever.

“We had bills to pay whether we were open or not,” said Bill Fecteau, Kingsway legion branch president.

“We were so bad that we actually had to contemplate selling the building,” he added. “It was that bad.”

According to John Mahon, Royal Canadian Legion Alberta-Northwest Territories command president, 19 branches were particularly struggling, with three of them thinking they would not make it through the pandemic.

“The other 16 were thinking if this goes on too long without revenue or without the government stepping in or without us (as legion command) stepping in, those 16 would have joined those three,” Mahon told CTV News.

The Royal Canadian Legion asked the federal government for $30 million in aid to ensure branches across the country were supported. They only got $14 million.

“When you talk about our moral obligations to legions, all levels of government could have done more,” Mahon added.

For Mahon, it was the creativity of volunteers and staff that helped keep legions alive during the pandemic. He described how many found innovative ways to serve the community and receive income as public health measures evolved, including building parking lot patios, applying for grants, and going door-to-door for membership renewals.

“The members of the Royal Canadian Legion accomplished it,” he said. “They found ways.

“It makes you feel kind of humbled when all your volunteers are just eager and ready to go and get the job done.”

All 161 branches in Alberta have managed to stay open.

Fecteau said he’s never seen such a dire situation in his 60 years and hopes it never happens again to any legion branches.

“Now we are doing okay,” he said. “We are in the black looking forward to the future.”