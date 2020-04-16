EDMONTON -- It seems pandemics are no obstacle for grandparents with birthday presents to deliver.

Lochlan Duffy turned seven years old on April 13.

Physical distancing and other public health orders meant the birthday boy could not celebrate with friends and family, including grandparents Verna and Ken Pohl, who normally babysit one day a week.

"We’re kind of going through grandson withdrawals with the self-isolation," Verna laughed.

"We thought you know we’d kind of like to do something special for him for his birthday since we couldn’t be together."

So on the day of, Grammy and Papa stopped in at the end of the Duffys' driveway in Ponoka County and flew in Lochlan's present with a drone.

"We got a bag together with what it could manage and did a practice run here at the farm," Ken explained.

They could hear Lochlan's excitement from dozens of metres away.

"For a 74-year-old it was pretty cool. I’m sure it was really cool for a seven-year-old," Ken joked.

"I can’t wait 'til he gets the controls and can fly it himself."

Lochlan's mom, Lyndsey Duffy, said the special delivery was a bright spot in a trying time.

"Papa Ken did a really good job on steering it down the driveway and it was just fun watching him get excited for it to come."

Lochlan on put it simply: "It was super cool."

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson