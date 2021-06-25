EDMONTON -- A single panel of glass from the Stantec Tower tumbled to the ground in downtown Edmonton Friday afternoon.

At around 12:39 p.m., Edmonton fire received a 911 call reporting glass falling from the 30th floor of the skyscraper.

Crews arrived on scene two minutes later. According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, no one was injured.

Police closed 102 Street between 103 and 104 Avenue as fire crews responded to the incident.

Cheryl Sheppard, Edmonton Police Service media relations spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton that Alberta Occupational Health and Safety will be investigating the incident.