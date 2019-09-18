Panel reviewing supervised injection sites hears from Edmontonians

The panel reviewing supervised injection sites in Alberta is in Edmonton Wednesday night to get feedback from the public.

The committee, chaired by former Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht, is studying how supervised injection sites impact things like crime rates, home values and overdoses.

Many of the speakers were in support of the sites and spoke of the good they do.

“I owe my life to those who chose to provide support to me,” says one of the speakers.

“The safe injection sites are critical, and we need more,” says another speaker.

"We are hearing it is very polarizing," Knecht told CTV News Edmonton. "People are dead set against it and some are extremely, totally for it and then we get everything in between."

Knecht says that he and the committee now have a good understanding of the issue, both the good side and the bad.

While many at the meeting tonight spoke in favour of the sites, he says some people who are against them have been bringing boxes of needles to show the committee.

“They’re collecting needles in their businesses or on the street or in their parks and that sort of thing. That’s been significant in every community.”

There are four injection sites in Edmonton. As of July, the three public ones located downtown had reversed more than 700 overdoses.

Jason Luan, the associate minister of mental health and addictions, has said existing sites will not be affected.

The UCP government paused funding as its panel reviews proposed sites for Calgary, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

Knecht says he is confident that the panel will find ways to make injection sites safer.

“Everybody safe, not just the addict population, but the community, the business world, all Albertans,” says Knecht. “I think we can provide some helpful information to the government to move this issue forward.”

The meeting was at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre and there is another open house on Thursday.

The panel has already visited other Alberta cities and Edmonton is its last stop.

People can also provide feedback online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg