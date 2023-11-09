Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs, while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called 111 Avenue and 109 Street just before 11 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a yellow SUV on its roof. The hood and front bumper of the vehicle was on top of the concrete median and a downed traffic sign was lying next to it.

A white SUV with front-end damage was close by.

Police said the panhandler was still being assessed but that his injuries appeared to be not-life-threatening. One of the drivers was also receiving treatment.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area in a notice police sent shortly after noon.

A crash at 111 Avenue and 109 Street in Edmonton on November 9, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)