Police are investigating after an 18-month-old child was left alone inside a vehicle while the parents were inside a south Edmonton casino.

The incident happened at Pure Casino Edmonton.

Since when did it become an acceptable practice to leave your 18 month old child inside of your insecure car in a casino parking lot while you and your wife gamble and drink the night away? Child apprehended and both parents were charged. #frustratedpoliceofficer #yeg #eps — Cst Braithwaite (@CstBraithwaite) October 1, 2019

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the baby was taken into care by police, and the parents were charged.

EPS expect to release more information on the case on Tuesday afternoon.