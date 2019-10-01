Parents charged after baby left alone in casino parking lot
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Police are investigating after an 18-month-old child was left alone inside a vehicle while the parents were inside a south Edmonton casino.
The incident happened at Pure Casino Edmonton.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the baby was taken into care by police, and the parents were charged.
EPS expect to release more information on the case on Tuesday afternoon.